$47.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $47.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. First Financial reported sales of $49.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $187.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $190.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.10 million, with estimates ranging from $178.20 million to $188.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

THFF opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 224,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

