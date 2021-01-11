$480.83 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $480.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.60 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $462.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Argo Group International stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 838,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

