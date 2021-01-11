$498.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post sales of $498.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.18 million. Dropbox reported sales of $446.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,333 shares of company stock valued at $640,497 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dropbox by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.50 on Monday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.