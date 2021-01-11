4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $275,576.82

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $275,576.82 and approximately $751,366.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

