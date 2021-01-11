$551.85 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post sales of $551.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.60 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $413.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

NYSE QGEN opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,741.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 89,847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,114,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

