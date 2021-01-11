$69.47 Million in Sales Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post sales of $69.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.95 million. BG Staffing reported sales of $72.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year sales of $277.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.19 million to $278.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $299.61 million, with estimates ranging from $298.93 million to $300.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGSF shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.50 on Monday. BG Staffing has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 million, a PE ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BG Staffing in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BG Staffing by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BG Staffing by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BG Staffing by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BG Staffing by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.