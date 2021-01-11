$703.83 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce $703.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.00 million and the highest is $713.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.99.

NYSE CMA opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $70.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Comerica by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

