73,084 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 83.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.60 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a PE ratio of -121.66 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

