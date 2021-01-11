$75.33 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post $75.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.07 million to $78.10 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $87.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $267.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.98 million to $270.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.82 million, with estimates ranging from $271.07 million to $310.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

BNFT stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $464.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 305,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

