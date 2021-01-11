$795.13 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report sales of $795.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $799.30 million. ArcBest reported sales of $717.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.