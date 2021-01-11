$80.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce sales of $80.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the lowest is $73.40 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $281.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $287.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $359.20 million, with estimates ranging from $333.80 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $607.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

