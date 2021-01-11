$828.66 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce $828.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.60 million and the highest is $850.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $855.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays raised OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 95.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 150.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 379.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 268.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

