8X8 PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.0061 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $26,965.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

