A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) dropped 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 1,687,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 946,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $704.95 million, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,889 shares of company stock worth $163,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

