Aave Price Reaches $112.02 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $448.02 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $112.02 or 0.00326226 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Alterdice and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.56 or 0.03915521 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,129,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Alterdice, Binance, Bibox, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

