AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.47.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

