AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.21

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.21 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 224718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

