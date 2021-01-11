Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Trading Up 2.8%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

ABCZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

