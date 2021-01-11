Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $730.00

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 22127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 715 ($9.34).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 678.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 598.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In other news, insider John Hawkins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

