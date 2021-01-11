Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Hits New 52-Week High at $337.83

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 337.83 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 337.25 ($4.41), with a volume of 51854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

The company has a market capitalization of £369.08 million and a PE ratio of -21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

