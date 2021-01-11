Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) shot up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.37. 208,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 103,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.99 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software comprises about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

