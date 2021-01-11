Abyss 24 Hour Volume Reaches $90,039.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Abyss has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $90,039.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

