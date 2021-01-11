Abyss Market Cap Hits $4.68 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $283,707.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00328640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.66 or 0.03865674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

