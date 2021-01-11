Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit, YoBit and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, BitForex, HitBTC, Bilaxy, CoinBene, ZBG, Indodax, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, DDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

