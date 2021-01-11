AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.41. 1,194,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 316,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $459.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AC Immune by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.