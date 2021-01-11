Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.88-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of 160-164, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.Acacia Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.86-2.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Acacia Communications stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

