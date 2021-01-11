Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Shares Up 34.7%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) shares shot up 34.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$0.97. 515,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,443,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.