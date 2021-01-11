ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

