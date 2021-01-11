ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. ACM Research also reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $103.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,345 in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

