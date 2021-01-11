Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2020 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $97.00.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

