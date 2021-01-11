ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $5,684.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,968,184 coins and its circulating supply is 85,826,174 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

