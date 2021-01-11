AdEx Network (ADX) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $38.73 million and $3.15 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,290,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,148,519 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

