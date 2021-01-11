ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €26.68 ($31.39) and last traded at €27.02 ($31.79). 145,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.04 ($31.81).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.53 and its 200 day moving average is €24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.75.

About ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ)

ADLER Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

