Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.86 on Monday, reaching $474.24. 2,198,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.92 and a 200-day moving average of $473.12. The company has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

