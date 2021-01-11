Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.90

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.29, with a volume of 1350551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.