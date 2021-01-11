Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.90

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.29, with a volume of 1350551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.
The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
