Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading 22.5% Higher

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) rose 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 34,010,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 21,780,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Advaxis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

