ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $31.50. ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 36,927 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.80.

About ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN)

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

