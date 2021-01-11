AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Shares Up 0%

AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP)’s share price were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

