Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Adyen stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.45. 384,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. Adyen has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

