Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.06.

TSE ARE opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.97. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.42 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

