Aegon (AEG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aegon (NYSE: AEG) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2021 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/6/2021 – Aegon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/21/2020 – Aegon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/18/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/15/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Aegon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

12/14/2020 – Aegon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/8/2020 – Aegon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2020 – Aegon had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/18/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 1,672.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

