Aeon (AEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,050.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $4,050.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00486101 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.