AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

AVAV opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

