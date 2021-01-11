AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.10

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 4169075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £24.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.30.

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) Company Profile (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo Region, Namibia. AfriTin Mining Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

