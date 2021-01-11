AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 9%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) fell 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $7.09. 3,652,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,729,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $488,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,942 shares of company stock worth $1,073,787 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

