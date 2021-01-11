Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Head-To-Head Review

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Proofpoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.47 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.89 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -190.04

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agent Information Software and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Proofpoint 0 4 13 1 2.83

Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $135.65, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Volatility & Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80%

Summary

Proofpoint beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

