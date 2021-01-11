Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.69

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.69 and last traded at $127.10, with a volume of 1174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,477,000 after purchasing an additional 63,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

