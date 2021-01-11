Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.38. 1,398,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,629. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after buying an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,461,000 after buying an additional 2,699,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,529,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $611,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,056,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.