Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

