Agrello Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $179,669.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Agrello token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $179,669.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00335023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.25 or 0.03903091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (DLT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,441,066 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.